Bank of Hawaii Acquires 377 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 378,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.