Bank of Hawaii Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. The stock had a trading volume of 684,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443,392. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $397.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

