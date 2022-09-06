Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 82.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 95,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 39.7% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 46.9% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. 419,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The company has a market capitalization of $426.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $383.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.