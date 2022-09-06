Bank of Hawaii Purchases 462 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.50 and a 200 day moving average of $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.