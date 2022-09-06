Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,980 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.3% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $96,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.50. 69,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

