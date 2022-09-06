Bankless DAO (BANK) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Bankless DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankless DAO has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bankless DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bankless DAO

Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.

Buying and Selling Bankless DAO

