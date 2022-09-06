Bankless DAO (BANK) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Bankless DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankless DAO has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bankless DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
About Bankless DAO
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
