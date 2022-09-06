Barings LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.38. 14,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,257. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

