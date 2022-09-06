Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.09% of Grab worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Grab stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,113,756. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

