Barings LLC Has $12.79 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,164,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

