Barings LLC Has $66.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $66,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,653 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.