Barings LLC Invests $7.98 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000. Barings LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,211. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

