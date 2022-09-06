Barings LLC Invests $9.57 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 249,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 590,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,147,578. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

