Barings LLC Purchases 69,967 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,022 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 1.2% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.06% of SEA worth $40,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

