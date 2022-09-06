Barings LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 0.8% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $26,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $124,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 258,876 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $61,122,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 303,550 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,018,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after buying an additional 736,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 122,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

