Barings LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $613,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 233,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $121,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $520.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,768. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $487.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

