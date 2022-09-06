Barings LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,000. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XME. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.