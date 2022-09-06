Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.10. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 14,256 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Benson Hill Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. Research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 11.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 690.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at about $5,206,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

