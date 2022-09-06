Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after buying an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

