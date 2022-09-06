Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.51

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 1017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.08.

Big Rock Brewery ( TSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

