bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. bioMérieux has a 52 week low of $84.79 and a 52 week high of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.
