Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and $316,371.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

