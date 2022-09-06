Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $22.17 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $22.17 or 0.00118755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $388.27 million and $31.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00308518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00076819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.