Bitcoin Plus Price Hits $3.36 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00017721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $634,188.92 and $598.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 188,787 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

