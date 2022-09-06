Bitcoin Vault Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million (BTCV)

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Vault has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00011045 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Vault has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $62,105.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pexcoin (PEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PearDAO (PEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Profile

Bitcoin Vault (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Vault’s official website is bitcoinvault.global.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinV uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoinvs is carried out collectively by the network. BitcoinV is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls BitcoinV and everyone can take part. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

