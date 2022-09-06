BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 92,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.