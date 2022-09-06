BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 92,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
