BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BLE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 160,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,653. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.06.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
