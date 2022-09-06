BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MHD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 183,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.