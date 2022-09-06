BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MHD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 183,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
