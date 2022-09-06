BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

MYD stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. 155,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,785. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

