BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
MYD stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. 155,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,785. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
