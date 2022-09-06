BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

