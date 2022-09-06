Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,423 shares of company stock worth $11,430,217 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of BX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. 30,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

