Blair William & Co. IL Buys 34,312 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,312 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.25% of Align Technology worth $85,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $244.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

