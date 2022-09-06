Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,578 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.38% of Lululemon Athletica worth $177,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $315.40 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average of $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.96.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

