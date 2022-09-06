Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of Intuit worth $229,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $420.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

