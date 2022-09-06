Blair William & Co. IL Has $211.10 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $211,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $284.07 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.94 and a 200-day moving average of $304.09. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

