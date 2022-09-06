Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,219 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Visa worth $524,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $16,496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $374.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
