Blair William & Co. IL Sells 407,627 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,144,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 407,627 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $286,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

