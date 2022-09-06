Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) dropped 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 769,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 141,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

About Blue Moon Metals

(Get Rating)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.