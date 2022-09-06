Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $90.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

BPMC traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. 685,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,465. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 41,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after buying an additional 175,896 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

