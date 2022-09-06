B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 440 ($5.32). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.30 ($6.47).

LON BME traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 369.40 ($4.46). 4,577,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,696. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.31. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 879.52.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

