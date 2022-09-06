Bonded Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,027.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

