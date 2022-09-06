Bonfida (FIDA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.87 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonfida has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.
Bonfida Coin Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.