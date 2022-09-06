Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,390 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $53,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.25. 4,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

