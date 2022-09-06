Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 8,599 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.01 and a 200 day moving average of $228.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

