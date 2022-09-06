Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 937 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IJR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.