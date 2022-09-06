Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 283,942 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up about 2.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.35% of W. R. Berkley worth $61,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 204.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 41.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,984,000 after acquiring an additional 604,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,862. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.