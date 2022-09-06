Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 605.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,556,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

