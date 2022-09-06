Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $58.47 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $199.53. The stock had a trading volume of 94,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,341. The stock has a market cap of $377.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

