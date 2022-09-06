Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $45,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. 12,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,367. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

