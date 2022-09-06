Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 5,266 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,718 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,692.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Adobe by 99.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Adobe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 299,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,511,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 373,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $170,057,000 after acquiring an additional 209,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 5,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.81. 85,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

