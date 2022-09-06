BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Barclays

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 291.06% from the stock’s previous close.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 179 ($2.16). The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.41. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The firm has a market cap of £35.81 billion and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

